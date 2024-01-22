Manchester, NH (January 22, 2024) – CNN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 New Hampshire primary, leveraging the news organization’s deep political expertise, breadth of reporting and extensive on-the-ground footprint to deliver a best-in-class experience for audiences across platforms. CNN officially kicks off coverage of the primary on Monday, January 22 with special editions of the network’s programming on CNN and CNN Max and across digital platforms. Starting at 5amET on Tuesday January 23, CNN will launch continuous live coverage on CNN.com with up-to-the-minute race projections, insights from correspondents on the ground and analysis from veteran political journalists. Complementing its robust on-air programming, the live updates will also feature additional reporting, analysis and data throughout the day as new information comes in. CNN International will simulcast coverage from 4pmET Tuesday, January 23 to 4amET Wednesday, January 24. On CNN, the day will begin with live coverage out of New Hampshire with Poppy Harlow and Kasie Hunt anchoring CNN This Morning and Phil Mattingly from New York, followed by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner anchoring CNN News Central from New Hampshire with Wolf Blitzer in New York and Dana Bash anchoring Inside Politics from the Granite State. Starting at 1pmET on CNN and CNN Max, Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins will anchor America’s Choice 2024: New Hampshire Primary with Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett picking up coverage at 4pmET. Beginning at 6pmET, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor coverage as the final ballots in the state are cast and Dana Bash will anchor live from New Hampshire with Kasie Hunt, Chris Wallace, and Jeff Zeleny. Erin Burnett will lead analysis with Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, Manu Raju from Washington, and Audie Cornish from New York. David Chalian will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected on the continuous live coverage available on CNN.com. Laura Coates and Erica Hill will anchor overnight coverage starting at 1amET. A driving force behind CNN’s primetime coverage, John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in. Phil Mattingly and Harry Enten will provide Magic Wall updates throughout extended coverage. Online, audiences can go deeper into the political process with CNN’s Election Center 2024 to follow live results, explore those results with immersive state maps, track the delegate count and learn what is driving the vote with CNN’s exit poll data visualizations. CNN will also have a live tracker after the polls close on the outstanding vote to help audiences understand how ballots are coming in as well as visual analysis of turnout and exit poll data. CNN’s John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Boris Sanchez, Sara Sidner, Omar Jimenez, Eva McKend and Alayna Treene will be reporting from polling locations around the state. Kristen Holmes, Jessica Dean, and Kylie Atwood will be positioned at New Hampshire campaign headquarters and MJ Lee will report from the White House. Audiences can follow CNN’s special coverage at cnn.com/election, via livestream without a cable log-in from 7:00p–5:00amET via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.