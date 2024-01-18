CNN Explores the “United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper” in New CNN Original Series, Premiering Sunday, February 18 at 9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (January 18, 2024) – CNN Original Series goes behind the headlines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper to investigate some of the most outrageous and iconic political controversies of the modern era. Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper will air a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, February 18 at 9pm ET/PT. The series will air regularly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Across six lively episodes, United States of Scandal examines what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they are caught. Weaving together a rich tapestry of archival footage and illuminating conversations with some of the most famous and infamous figures in US politics, Tapper invites viewers into the stranger-than-fiction stories of sensational American political scandals. Featuring his signature wit and Emmy® Award-winning reporting, Tapper decodes the truth from spin in these legendary tales of ego, corruption, and collapse.

“Part of covering politics is covering scandal, and I have reported on some of the wildest ones,” Tapper said. “This series was a surreal chance to go back and talk to the major players and unpack what actually happened, getting at the real truths and the confounding motivations and decisions. I learned something new and fascinating for each one of them.”

United States of Scandal features expansive interviews conducted by Tapper with notable political figures including Rod Blagojevich, Rielle Hunter, Jim McGreevey, Valerie Plame and more individuals at the center of these cultural moments, revealing the personal stories behind the most unbelievable rises and Shakespearean downfalls in American politics.

“Our audiences continue to be fascinated by CNN Original Series that rewind the story on key moments in our political history, providing a new lens through which to view current events,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are excited for viewers to follow the brilliant Jake Tapper as he dissects the tabloid rumors and palace intrigue, revealing the highly relevant history of abuse of power in American politics.”

United States of Scandal is executive produced by Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC; host Jake Tapper; showrunner Gil Marsden; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN.

United States of Scandal will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 18. The first two episodes will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 19 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

