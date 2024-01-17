CNN to Host Republican Presidential Town Hall with Nikki Haley from Henniker, New Hampshire

Airs Live January 18 at 9pmET moderated by Jake Tapper

Town Hall to Air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max

WASHINGTON, DC – (January 16, 2024)– Ahead of the consequential New Hampshire GOP primary, CNN Anchor Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 9pmET on Thursday, January 18 from New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. The 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from moderator Jake Tapper and a live audience of New Hampshire voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican Primary.

The town hall will stream live without a cable log-in via CNN.com , CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning January 19 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

Town Hall Press Contacts

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com