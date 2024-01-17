Alex MacCallum Named as Executive Vice President, Digital Products and Services of CNN Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 17, 2024 – Alex MacCallum has been named CNN Worldwide’s Executive Vice President of Digital Products and Services, a new role focused on overseeing and spearheading CNN’s suite of digital products that serve and engage millions of people globally every day.

MacCallum is an experienced product, business and media executive who joins from the Washington Post where she served as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing subscriptions, partnerships and advertising. At the Post, MacCallum began the transformation of the Post’s business, from changing the way its advertising team was structured to evolving how cross-functional work happens across the company.

She returns to CNN after previously serving as Global Head of Product for CNN Worldwide and General Manager of CNN+ where she managed product, data, design, growth marketing and business operations. At CNN the first time, MacCallum led cross-functional teams to the launch of CNN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service as well as re-structured the core CNN.com product teams to better serve its users.

Before joining CNN, she spent eight years at The New York Times in various roles, including Head of Product for Standalone Products, a NYT portfolio that included Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, Audio and Kids, and as the founding Masthead editor for Audience in the newsroom. She was the founding product leader on NYT Cooking, leading the creation and growth of the product in partnership with editorial. She also spent time in the newsroom overseeing NYT Video, re-focusing the team on user-oriented formats and experiences.

MacCallum has deep experience in building products that bring world class journalism and storytelling to life. At the Times, she championed a cross-functional product development process that allowed for rapid iteration, new product creation and innovation in product and in particular, direct to consumer businesses.

She began her career in media at the Washington Post and was the first news editor for the Huffington Post. She graduated from Brown University and holds a law degree from U.C. Berkeley.

MaCallum’s first day at CNN will be March 4. She will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau.

