First Move with Julia Chatterley returns to CNN International, with Asia focus

Re-imagined show to debut on January 29th

New York, January 15th. First Move with Julia Chatterley will return to CNN International this month, with a new look, new format, and a new time – 6pm ET/6am HKT. From Monday January 29th, the new show will dig into the big stories that will shape the day for viewers in Asia as they wake up, tapping into CNN’s network of correspondents around the globe, alongside news-making guests and expert analysis to provide a comprehensive briefing on what matters and why.

Presented from CNN’s state of the art headquarters in New York, First Move will take on a broad palate, covering news, finance, business, technology, AI, art, travel, fashion, sports & entertainment. It will also continue to explore the frontier science, cutting-edge technologies and innovations driving 21st century societies, while analyzing their impact on the climate, health, wealth and geopolitical competition.

Anchor, Julia Chatterley said: “Our vision for this major evolution of First Move is about providing a bridge from the West to the East. We’ll be using CNN’s global reach and our position in the world’s premier business and financial center to bring the biggest stories, the highest profile guests and the freshest content into an engaging, informative and entertaining package. We cannot wait to get started.”

Meara Erdozain, SVP, International Programming at CNN, added: “We’re thrilled to bring Julia’s energy, deep knowledge of business, politics and tech, and her wealth of experience covering a wide range of stories to this important audience. Viewers in Asia will now be able to wake up to a vibrant show tailored to their needs as they start the day, and audiences elsewhere will also be able to enjoy the dynamic, comprehensive briefing that First Move does so well.”