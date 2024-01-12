CNN to Host Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis from Henniker, New Hampshire

Airs Live January 16 at 9pmET moderated by Wolf Blitzer

Town Hall to Air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max

WASHINGTON, DC – (January 12, 2024)– Ahead of the New Hampshire GOP primary, CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9pmET on Tuesday, January 16 from New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. The 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from moderator Wolf Blitzer and a live audience of New Hampshire voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican Primary.

The town hall will stream live without a cable log-in via CNN.com , CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Wednesday, January 17 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

