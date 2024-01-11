CNN to bring multi-platform coverage from Davos 2024

London, January 12th, 2024. CNN will carry multi-platform coverage of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos across TV and Digital next week, as over 300 public figures, including more than 60 heads of state and government, converge on the Swiss mountain town.

Richard Quest, Becky Anderson, Julia Chatterley, Bianna Golodryga and Fareed Zakaria will be on the ground in the Alps.

Quest Means Business will be anchored live from Davos from Monday through Thursday, while both Connect the World and One World will also feature live coverage from the Forum through the week on CNN International and CNN Max. CNN Digital will also carry daily stories and updates from the WEF at cnn.com/davos.

As Israel’s war with Hamas threatens to boil over into regional conflict, and Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, conflict resolution will be high on the agenda. Meanwhile, the climate crisis, the rapid emergence of AI technology, and continuing instability in the global economy are also expected to be key topics for discussion.

Among the world leaders in attendance will be Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen; Argentina’s newly elected President, Javier Milei; Republic of Korea Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin; and Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Kenya’s President, William Ruto; Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Qatari Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; and Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, will lead a USA delegation that includes representatives from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Digital coverage is online now, while live TV programming begins on Monday 15th.