Des Moines, IA – (January 11, 2024) – CNN’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Des Moines (Wed, 1/10, 9p-11p ET) ranked #1 in all of TV among P25-54 with 541k, ahead of broadcast, and #1 in cable news among P18-34 with 151k. Among total viewers, CNN also ranked ahead of all broadcast networks in the 9p-11p time slot with 2.62 million. For the full evening block (9p-1a), which included post-debate analysis (11p-1a), CNN ranked #1 in all of cable among P25-54 and #1 in cable news among P18-34.

Days ahead of the first votes being cast in the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, the debate delivered an audience on CNN television of 2.62 million total viewers, 541k in the P25-54 age demographic and 151k P18-34, ahead of Fox News in the time period among both P25-54 (465k) and P18-34 (87k). MSNBC trailed behind CNN and Fox News among all 3 demographics, with 1.49 million P2+, 158k P25-54 and 10k P18-34.

The substantive debate grew its audience hour-to-hour (from 9p to 10p) among both P25-54 and P18-34, up +10% among P25-54 (566k vs. 515k) and +3% among P18-34 (153k vs. 149k).

CNN’s Iowa debate was also available to stream on CNN Max, the 24/7 livestream available to Max subscribers in the United States, and via an unauthenticated live stream on CNN.com. The debate reached 6.37 million viewers across TV and CNN Max, combining Nielsen linear and internal CNN Max data. On CNN’s digital platforms, the day saw 1.4 million live video starts, with concurrent live streams peaking at 106k at 9:47p across CNN’s owned and operated platforms.

The audio of the debate also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn.

The two-hour debate (9-11pm, ET) was moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and included republican presidential candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

