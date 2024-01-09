CNN Audio’s Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta Returns for Season 9

CNN Audio Sets January 16 Premiere Date for Season 9 of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

NEW YORK, NY – January 9, 2024 – CNN Audio announced today that multiple award-winning journalist and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will delve deeper into how weight fits into our understanding of what it means to be healthy in the ninth season of his podcast Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, returning Tuesday, January 16.

Can a holistic picture of your health really be painted by a number on a scale? This season, Dr. Gupta explores society’s deeply instilled beliefs around weight and helps guide listeners to redefine what being healthy really means. A new year means New Year’s resolutions, and it’s the time of year people are bombarded with advertisements advocating for the newest workout or diet fad to shed those extra pounds. Whether your resolution is to eat healthier, exercise more or lose weight, the goal is to become a healthier you. This season will feature expertise from a variety of guests, as Dr. Gupta uncovers what the science tells us about weight, and how it should impact how we view our overall health.

“Our society has long adhered to the notion that your weight and your overall health are synonymous,” said Dr. Gupta. “I hope this season of Chasing Life gives listeners a better understanding of a science-based approach to a holistic and healthy lifestyle, and how much weight should factor in the equation.”

Since Dr. Gupta joined the network in 2001, he has covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world. He plays an integral role in CNN’s reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN Digital. In addition to his on-air duties for CNN, Dr. Gupta is a practicing neurosurgeon.

Season nine of Chasing Life will debut new episodes every Tuesday and will be available to listen on CNN Audio or wherever you get your podcasts.

