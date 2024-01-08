Ryan Young promoted to CNN Senior National Correspondent

CNN’s Ryan Young has been promoted to Senior National Correspondent, the organization announced today. He is based in CNN’s Atlanta bureau, reporting extensively on law enforcement across America and covering diverse news stories across the U.S.

Recently, he reported from Nashville as two Democratic members of the state house were expelled for participating in protests at the state Capitol calling for more gun control in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a school, and he spoke with the two expelled members in the crowds. In addition, he reported on the ‘sense of pride’ felt across police ranks as officers across the U.S. hailed the quick, heroic Nashville law enforcement response to the deadly school shooting. He also poignantly reported from Mississippi, as a sheriff rolled out reforms after deputies and an officer pleaded guilty to torturing two Black men.

Young joined CNN in 2015 and most recently served as CNN National Correspondent.