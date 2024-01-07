CNN Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Wins Third Consecutive Emmy® for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

LOS ANGELES, CA– (January 7, 2024) – CNN celebrates one Primetime Emmy® Award for CNN Original Series in the 75th Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The awards were announced this evening by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the Creative Arts Emmy® Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy won Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for the third consecutive year.

Additionally, the third season of the acclaimed series received three nominations, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is executive produced by Stanley Tucci, Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Adam Hawkins for RAW; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. All seasons of Searching for Italy are available to stream on Max.

CNN Original Series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell was also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Pedro Pascal received his first nomination in the category of Outstanding Narrator for his work on Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. The CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico received one nomination for Outstanding Music Competition for a Doc Series or Special.

A telecast of the Creative Arts Emmy® ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, January 13 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FXX.

###

About CNN Originals

CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny, making CNN the only news organization with this distinction. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; the two-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The BAFTA nominated Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com