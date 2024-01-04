CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN RINGS IN 2024 #1 IN CABLE; SECOND LARGEST AUDIENCE RECORDED FOR NYE AND AHEAD OF 2022

COMBINED TV + STREAMING AUDIENCE OF 16 MILLION ON NYE

CNN MAX SEES BIGGEST DAY ON RECORD ON NYE

1 MILLION VIEWERS IN THE DEMO AS THE BALL DROPPED IN TIMES SQUARE

NYE WITH SARA SIDNER AND CARI CHAMPION ALSO RANKS #1 IN CABLE

New York, NY – (January 4, 2024) – CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from New York City’s Times Square ranked #1 in all of cable, delivering 2.329 million P2+ viewers and 802k among adults 25-54. This was up +12% among total viewers compared to last year and claimed the annual event’s second largest P2+ audience on record since it began airing in 2007 (behind only 2020).

When the ball dropped at midnight (11p-12:30a time period), CNN’s audience grew to 3.414 million total viewers and 1.236 million among P25-54, ranking #1 in all of cable. Once again, this was up from last year, growing +14% among total viewers and +3% among adults 25-54. Among P2+, this was only behind 2020 for the largest audience CNN has seen yet for the ball drop since the event began in 2007.

When including digital live streaming, the ball drop (11p-12:30a) delivered a combined average audience of 3.44 million total viewers across TV and digital. Digital viewing added a 0.8% lift/29k to the CNN TV P2+ average audience for New Year’s Eve.

CNN Max, the new 24/7 live stream beta available to Max subscribers, saw its biggest day on record on New Year’s Eve. CNN reached 16.2 million viewers across the day, combining Nielsen linear and internal CNN Max data.

Additionally, CNN’s late night New Year’s Eve with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion live from Austin, TX was also #1 in all of cable among both demos with 422k P25-54 and 1.082 million total viewers.

##

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contact

Shimrit.Sheetrit@CNN.com