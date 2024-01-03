CNN Unravels “The Many Lives of Martha Stewart” in New CNN Original Series, Premiering Sunday, January 28 at 9PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (January 3, 2024) – A young female stockbroker breaking barriers on Wall Street in the 1960s; an innovative caterer from a farmhouse in Connecticut; a female self-made billionaire and media mogul; and an Alderson Federal Prison Camp inmate – these and more are The Many Lives of Martha Stewart. This four-part CNN Original Series will air over two consecutive weekends, launching with two episodes on Sunday, January 28 at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT on CNN. The final two episodes will air the following Sunday, February 4 at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT.

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart traces Stewart’s explosive rise to success, her staggering fall from grace, and her momentous comeback to the limelight, establishing herself as one of the country’s most fabled figures. Her brand became one of the most profitable, yet polarizing, in the world – and that was before she was investigated for insider trading. Weaving together never-before-seen images from Stewart’s past, rich archival footage including from Stewart’s numerous sit-downs on CNN’s Larry King Live, and exclusive interviews with Stewart’s former employees, colleagues, fellow inmates, and closest confidantes, this illuminating series pulls back the curtain to reveal the woman behind the legendary lifestyle icon.

“At a time when women were finding the courage to leave their domestic roles to seek careers in male dominated fields, Martha built her empire in the home, redefining what it meant to be a feminist in the modern era,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “Whether you love her or hate her, we are betting audiences will continue to be fascinated by The Many Lives of Martha Stewart.”

The CNN Original Series features notable names in the food and hospitality industry including renowned restaurateurs Daniel Boulud and David Chang and celebrated chefs Claire Saffitz and Carla Hall.

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios. Senior producers for the series are Ashley Santoro, Emily Taguchi and Asaf Kastner. Kinga Janik is the director of production.

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, January 28. The first two episodes will also be available on demand beginning Monday, January 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

