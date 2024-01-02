The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Marks the Fifteenth Anniversary of Flight 1549 in “Miracle on the Hudson” Premiering Sunday, January 7 at 8pm ET/PT

EPISODE FEATURES AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH CAPTAIN SULLY SULLENBERGER

Promo: https://youtu.be/DZLkIToJnZ4

NEW YORK, NY – (January 2, 2024) – Ahead of Flight 1549’s anniversary, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is exclusively sitting down with its captain, Ambassador C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger, and passengers to reflect on how this extraordinary event has changed their lives forever. “Miracle on the Hudson” will premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 8pm ET/PT.

On January 15, Captain Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles miraculously landed US Airways Flight 1549 safely in the Hudson River, saving all 155 people on board. The heroic act, arguably the most famous emergency landing in modern aviation history, captivated the nation and was later dramatized in the 2016 Warner Bros. Pictures film Sully.

In a series of intimate interviews with Sullenberger and his wife, Lorrie, and passengers Vallie Collins, Ric Elias, Barry Leonard, Clay Presley, Pam Seagle, and Eric Stevenson, The Whole Story reveals the harrowing details of that fateful day and the psychological effects that continue fifteen years later, leading some to drastically alter the course of their lives.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, January 7. “Miracle on the Hudson” will be available on demand beginning Monday, January 8 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com