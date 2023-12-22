CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Ron DeSantis moderated by Kaitlan Collins and CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Nikki Haley moderated by Erin Burnett will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, January 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. Both 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to participate in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9pmET on Thursday, January 4 from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 10pmET on Thursday, January 4 also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.