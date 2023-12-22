CNN TO HOST BACK-TO-BACK REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALLS IN DES MOINES, IOWA
CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis Airs Live Thursday, January 4 at 9pmET Moderated by Kaitlan Collins
CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Former Ambassador Nikki Haley Airs Live Thursday, January 4 at 10pmET Moderated by Erin Burnett
Both to air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max
|WASHINGTON – (December, 22, 2023) – Eleven days before Iowa caucusgoers become the first voters to officially weigh in on the Republican primary race, CNN will host back-to-back town halls featuring Republican presidential candidates to kick off the 2024 election year.
CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9pmET on Thursday, January 4 from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 10pmET on Thursday, January 4 also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. Both 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to participate in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.
CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Ron DeSantis moderated by Kaitlan Collins and CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Nikki Haley moderated by Erin Burnett will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, January 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
