New York, NY – (December 19, 2023) – CNN is closing out 2023 as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ (485k) for the fourth consecutive year, landing again as the #1 digital news outlet both in the United States and globally for every month of the year and 2023 as a whole, all while reaching an additional new audience on the 24/7 streaming news offering, CNN Max.

On CNN US, CNN ranked ahead of MSNBC in the advertising coveted P25-54 demo in M-Su Primetime programming (129k vs. 128k) for the fourth consecutive year and in Total Day for the tenth consecutive year, +9% ahead of MSNBC (96k vs. 88k). Additionally, CNN was ahead of MSNBC +26% in Dayside (115k vs. 91k), beating MSNBC for the 27th consecutive year.

CNN also ranked as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for the fourth consecutive year and in the top 5 in Daytime among P2+ (#3) and P25-54 (#4), and reached the most viewers in cable news, with 66.7 million each quarter among P2+ (FXNC: 64.9 million; MS: 49.0 million) and 20.1 million among P25-54 (FXNC: 18.5 million; MSNBC: 13.5 million).

In 2023 among both P25-54 and P2+, CNN reached the most diverse audience in cable news among Black, Asian and Hispanic viewers (Black: 10.4M P2+, 2.3M P25-54; Asian: 4.1M P2+, 1.6M P25-54; Hispanic: 6.3M P2+, 2.7M P25-54) and posted a Total Day median age of 67 years, -3 years younger than FXNC (70) and -2 years younger than MSNBC (69).

Additionally, CNN’s brand-new primetime programming delivered wins ahead of MSNBC with NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live surpassing MSNBC by +8% at 10p (148k vs. 137k) and by +4% at 11p (113k vs. 109k) among the P25-54 demo since launch.

In Q4 2023, CNN delivered its best quarter of the year among both demos, with the most quarter-over-quarter growth in cable news among P25-54. CNN was +19% ahead of MSNBC (105k vs. 88k) in Total Day, +17% ahead of MSNBC (141k vs. 121k) in M-Su Prime and +32% ahead of MSNBC (124k vs. 94k) in Daytime for the 45th consecutive quarter among P25-54. CNN also ranked as a top 5 cable network in Total Day in Q4 among P2+ (#5) for the sixth consecutive quarter and in the top 10 among P25-54 (#6, tied with Food Network). In Daytime, CNN ranked among the top 5 cable networks in both P2+ and P25-54 (#3).

On CNN Digital platforms, CNN swept the year, ranking consistently as the #1 digital news outlet in unique users, mobile users, younger users, and in politics.

CNN had a monthly average of 163 million unique visitors worldwide in 2023 across mobile and desktop (global data is January – October). That ranked ahead of second place MSN News (147 million), BBC (146 million), Yahoo News (128 million) and The New York Times (108 million).

In the United States, CNN similarly ranked as the #1 digital news outlet every month of the year and for 2023 as a whole with a monthly average of 126 million unique visitors across mobile and desktop (US data is January – November). That ranked ahead of second place Fox News Digital (96 million), CBSNews.com (95 million), The New York Times Brand (86 million) and NBCNews.com (83 million).

With the majority of CNN’s audience coming to CNN digitally on mobile platforms, CNN ranked as the #1 digital news in mobile every month of the year and for 2023 as a whole with a monthly mobile average of 101 million unique visitors (US data is January – November). That ranked ahead of second place CBSNews.com (79 million), Fox News Digital (74 million), NBCNews.com (70 million) and The New York Times Brand (67 million).

As the 2024 US Presidential Election approaches, CNN also continued its 8-year streak in 2023 as the #1 digital news outlet in politics with a monthly average of 36 million unique visitors on politics content (US data is January – November). That ranked ahead of second place THEHILL.com (34 million), POLITICO.com (24 million), AXIOS.com (21 million) and Fox News Politics (19 million).

And delivering on CNN’s efforts to continue to engage with younger audiences across platforms, digitally, CNN was the #1 news outlet in unique multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34 for 2023 with a monthly average of 24 million unique visitors (US data is January – November). That ranked ahead of second place The New York Times Brand (20 million), CBSNews.com (17 million), NBCNews.com (15 million) and NYPost.com (13.5 million).

Additionally, in Chartbeat’s annual ranking of the top 100 most engaging stories, CNN was by far the leader with 39 of the top 100 stories. This was nearly double the next leading news outlet, the BBC (18) and triple the third, Fox News (13). The New York Times held 7 of the most engaging stories of the year according to Chartbeat.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. 2023 and 4Q23 thru Sunday, 12/10/23. Reach (Millions), Weighted Quarterly Average. 1-Minute Qualifier. 75% Unification. All of Cable Total Day ranks exclude Nick-at-Nite and Adult Swim due to partial programming day. Based on most current Live+7 data streams, including OOH for average audience.

Digital Global Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, January-October 2023 monthly average, Worldwide. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

Digital US Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, January-November 2023 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

Digital Mobile Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, January – November 2023 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

Digital Politics Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Desktop & Mobile – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January– November 2023 monthly average, U.S.

Digital 18-34 Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Desktop & Mobile Persons 18-34, January–November 2023 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018

