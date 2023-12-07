Edie Falco and Sterling K. Brown Join Star-Studded CNN Heroes Presenter Lineup

INAUGURAL CNN HEROES LEGACY AWARD TO BE PRESENTED DURING LIVE GLOBAL BROADCAST ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

NEW YORK, NY – (December 6, 2023) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Sunday, December 10 at 8pm ET. Host Anderson Cooper will be joined by CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates as co-host of the live show from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Golden Globe® and Emmy® winners Edie Falco and Sterling K. Brown join a star-studded lineup of live presenters including Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Amanda Seyfried, Golden Globe® winner Rachel Zegler, Emmy® winner and Golden Globe® winner Sharon Stone, Iman Vellani (The Marvels), Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Jeffrey Wright, Joe Manganiello (Deal or No Deal Island) and more.

Golden Globe® nominee Brooke Shields and Alexa Swinton (Maestro, And Just Like That…) will present the 2023 CNN Heroes Young Wonders Awards recognizing two extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities. The 2023 CNN Heroes Young Wonders are:

Emily Bhatnagar : After her father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Emily Bhatnagar turned to her love of reading to find comfort and give back to others facing life-altering illnesses. In 2021, she startedFor Love and Buttercup and has since delivered more than 20,000 books to children in hospitals in the Washington, DC area.

: After her father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Emily Bhatnagar turned to her love of reading to find comfort and give back to others facing life-altering illnesses. In 2021, she startedFor Love and Buttercup and has since delivered more than 20,000 books to children in hospitals in the Washington, DC area. Steven Hoffen: During a family trip to Israel in 2019, Steven Hoffen volunteered for a nonprofit led by Arab and Jewish women that promotes sustainable agriculture and social change through hydroponic farming. Inspired by their efforts, he startedGrowing Peace, and his organization has since installed 21 hydroponic garden towers in under-resourced communities in New York, helping to provide 31,000 servings of fresh produce for those in need.

For 17 years, CNN Heroes has been celebrating everyday people changing the world. This year, for the first time ever, the CNN Heroes Legacy Award will honor not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service. The special recipient of this lifetime achievement award will be announced live during the global broadcast.

CNN Heroes is honored to have the commitment of brand partners including Humana, now in its thirteenth year of support, Novartis, SERVPRO and Citi.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max on Sunday, December 10. The show will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available beginning Monday, December 11.

CNNHeroes.com | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com