CNN TO HOST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATES IN IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE
Republican Presidential Primary Debate from Des Moines, Iowa Airs on January 10
Republican Presidential Primary Debate from Goffstown, New Hampshire Airs on January 21
Debates to Air Live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max
Washington, DC – (December, 7, 2023) – CNN will host Republican presidential primary debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire – home to the first contests that kick-off the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
The first CNN debate will take place January 10, 2024 at Drake University in Des Moines, less than one week before Iowa caucus-goers weigh in on the Republican presidential race. The second CNN debate will be held on January 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. Both debates will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.
To qualify for participation in CNN’s Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.
To qualify for participation in CNN’s Hampshire debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters.
The qualifying window for the Iowa debate closes on January 2 and the New Hampshire debate qualifying period ends on January 16. Candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.
CNN’s Republican Presidential Debates will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The debates will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, January 11 and Monday, January 22 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
