Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Alex Morgan, Jeff Gordon and Kristi Yamaguchi Featured in CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight

Broadcast Celebrating Athletes Building a Better World Airs Saturday, December 9 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (December 5, 2023) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes initiative honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others. In this Sharing the Spotlight special hour, not-so-everyday people are recognized – star athletes who are taking action on issues close to their hearts. CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight hosted by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper premieres on Saturday, December 9 at 8pm ET.

CNN Anchor and Correspondent Alisyn Camerota, Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill, and CNN Sports Anchor and Correspondent Coy Wire sat down with renowned sports figures who have each found their own way to give back. Camerota speaks with gymnastics icon Simone Biles on how she is helping kids who are facing some of the hardest things in life, like foster care, find the long-term support they need to thrive, and NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, who is driving new research to treat pediatric cancer. Hill speaks with celebrated figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, whose non-profit has provided thousands of students in under-resourced communities with life-changing access to books, and soccer superstar Alex Morgan, who is supporting women, empowering girls, and advocating for gender equity both on and off the field. And Wire sits down with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who is working to provide under-resourced communities with safe spaces to skate and connect.

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute hosted by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper and Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates will broadcast live the following night, Sunday, December 10 at 8pm ET/PT.

CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, December 9. CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, December 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

