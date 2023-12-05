CNN to Host Republican Presidential Town Halls in Des Moines, Iowa

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis Airs Live Tuesday, December 12 at 9pmET moderated by Jake Tapper

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy Airs Live Wednesday, December 13 at 9pmET moderated by Abby Phillip

Both to air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max

WASHINGTON, DC – (December 5, 2023) – Five weeks before the Iowa Republican Caucuses, CNN will host two nights of town halls featuring Republican presidential candidates heading into the 2024 election year.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9pmET on Tuesday, December 12 from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The following evening, CNN Anchor Abby Phillip will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy at 9pmET on Wednesday, December 13 also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. The 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to vote in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Ron DeSantis moderated by CNN Anchor Jake Tapper and CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy moderated by CNN Anchor Abby Phillip will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

