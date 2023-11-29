CNN DELIVERS STRONG AUDIENCES IN NOVEMBER; TOP 10 CABLE NETWORK IN THE DEMO AND P2+

TOPS MSNBC IN TOTAL DAY, PRIMETIME, DAYSIDE AND WEEKEND PROGRAMMING IN NOVEMBER

NEW PRIMETIME SHOWS NEWSNIGHT WITH ABBY PHILLIP AND LAURA COATES LIVE UP YEAR OVER YEAR IN THE TIMESLOT

#1 IN DIGITAL NEWS EVERY MONTH OF 2023

YOUNGEST CABLE NEWS NETWORK

November 29, 2023 – One year ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Election, CNN delivered a strong November, beating MSNBC in Total Day, Primetime, Dayside, and Weekend programming, on top of the 24/7 streaming feed CNN Max, and yet another month of high audience engagement on digital platforms with CNN ranking #1 in both the latest domestic and global unique user metrics.

Among adults 25-54, CNN beat MSNBC in Total Day (+13%: 93k vs. 82k) for the third consecutive month and in both M-F and M-Su Prime for the second consecutive month (M-Su: 123k vs. 112k; M-F: 146k vs. 142k). In Dayside, CNN continues to post a strong advantage vs. MSNBC, ahead by +24% (109k vs. 88k), the 117th straight month CNN has beaten MSNBC in the daypart.

In Prime, CNN’s newly launched 10p Newsnight with Abby Phillip and 11p Laura Coates Live were the only cable news programs in their hours to grow year-over-year among adults 25-54 vs. November 2022, which was elevated by the US Midterm Elections. At 10p, Newsnight delivered 123k vs. CNN Tonight’s 120k in Nov-22. At 11p, Laura Coates Live delivered 98k, up from CNN Tonight’s 92k a year-ago.

Following the launch of CNN’s new Saturday morning line-up on November 4th, which includes the 8a First of All with Victor Blackwell, The Chris Wallace Show at 10a and The Amanpour Hour at 11a, CNN paced ahead of MSNBC in weekend Total Day and Morning among both total viewers and adults 25-54. Further, in weekend afternoon, CNN ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 with 85k, +8% vs. Fox News (79k) and more than doubling MSNBC (41k).

In November, CNN continued to be a top destination for cable viewers, ranking in the top five of all of cable among P2+ for the sixth consecutive month and in the top 10 of all of cable among P25-54 for the second consecutive month.

Additionally, as CNN historically experiences when news breaks around the world, audiences turned to CNN for reliable facts and information in November. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war (10/7-11/26), CNN’s ratings overall are up +34% vs. the prior 4 weeks among adults 25-54 (114k vs. 85k) and +17% among total viewers (549k vs. 468k). CNN posts the most growth in cable news vs. the prior 4 weeks among both demographics.

CNN remained the cable news network with the youngest audience in November with a Total Day median age of 68 years, -2 years younger than MSNBC (70) and -1 year younger than Fox News (69).

Across CNN’s Digital platforms, according to Comscore, CNN reached 132 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in October retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than 7 years running, up +9% from the month prior and +14% year over year. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 Fox News Digital is 39 million unique users for October. Globally, CNN Digital also was the #1 digital news outlet in September with 151 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 11 million. October domestic data and September global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. November 2023 (10/30/23-11/26/23). Based on most current Live+7 data streams, including OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, October 2023, U.S. Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, Custom-Defined List, September 2023, Global. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

