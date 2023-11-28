This Giving Tuesday, CNN Heroes Announces Expanded Collaboration with the Elevate Prize Foundation

Elevate Prize Foundation to Match Donations for Each Top 10 CNN Hero Up to $50K and Present $300K Grant to CNN Hero of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – (November 28, 2023) – In its second year of collaboration with CNN Heroes, global non-profit Elevate Prize Foundation, which is committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers, creating a fanbase for good, and inspiring action on an international scale, is increasing its support of the Top 10 CNN Heroes.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Elevate Prize Foundation is matching donations of up to $50,000 made to each Top 10 CNN Hero through GoFundMe and awarding an additional $300,000 grant to the CNN Hero of the Year, who will be named during CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute live on Sunday, December 10 at 8pm ET. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com, where they can also vote daily for the CNN Hero of the Year through Tuesday, December 5 at 11:59pm PT. CNN has teamed up with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform empowering people and charities to give and receive help.

“It is an immense privilege to collaborate with CNN Heroes again this year,” said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation. “The ethos of our foundation is built on championing and supporting changemakers who are making a difference in our communities, and Giving Tuesday is a wonderful reminder for all of us to unite and support the critical work they are doing. Together, we look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on the Heroes who are making profound change in the world and inspiring the next generation.”

In addition to receiving the generous grant, the CNN Hero of the Year will be named an Elevate Prize winner, and all ten honorees will receive organizational capacity-building and tailored resources to bring visibility to their work and maximize their impact while attending the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in May of 2024.

“We are thrilled our collaboration with the Elevate Prize Foundation is continuing for a second year,” said Mark Doctrow, Executive Producer of CNN Heroes. “The training and support Elevate will provide for our Top 10 heroes and especially to the CNN Hero of the Year is truly incredible. In these tough times, it might be challenging for viewers to donate to even the most worthy causes, but our hope is that when they learn that every dollar they donate can have twice as much power, they will be encouraged to give what they can. Even the smallest amount can make a valuable difference.”

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max on Sunday, December 10. The show will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available beginning Monday, December 11.

CNNHeroes.com | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About the Elevate Prize Foundation

Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, the Elevate Prize Foundation is a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous. To ensure lasting impact, the organization is committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers, creating a fanbase for good, and inspiring action on an international scale. The foundation’s signature program is its annual Elevate Prize, which is awarded to 10 or more global leaders tackling pressing issues in innovative ways. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, another one of the Foundation’s programs, recognizes prominent individuals for their commitment to inspiring global social action and using their influence for the good of humanity. In 2022, the foundation launched the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award, a monthly grant to fuel grassroots movements and organizers on the frontlines committed to collective action and building power among communities. For more information, visit http://www.elevateprize.org and follow @ElevatePrize on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

