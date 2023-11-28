BARAK RAVID JOINS CNN AS POLITICAL AND FOREIGN POLICY ANALYST

Barak Ravid is joining CNN as a political and foreign policy analyst, the network announced today. Ravid is currently a politics reporter and Middle East expert for Axios covering foreign policy and the 2024 election. Ravid also writes for Walla News in Israel.

Ravid was previously a contributing correspondent for Axios between 2020 and 2023 stationed in Israel, where he wrote the Axios newsletter “Axios Tel-Aviv”. In 2023, he moved to write for Axios in Washington as a politics and foreign policy reporter. Ravid has extensively covered the Middle East for the last 18 years – mainly focused on Israel’s foreign relations and national security policy in addition to its political system and on U.S. policy in the region. Ravid has reported from more than 30 capitals on five continents, publishing numerous scoops which have influenced foreign policy and driven debate in Washington, Jerusalem and across Europe and the Middle East.

Ravid started his journalistic career as an editor in the news desk at NRG website in 2005, before quickly moving to be the diplomatic correspondent. In 2007, Ravid joined Haaretz newspaper and worked for 10 years as its chief diplomatic correspondent and commentator. In 2017, Ravid joined Channel 10 news which later became Channel 13 news as the chief diplomatic correspondent and commentator. In 2020 he started writing for Walla news. In December 2021, Ravid published his first book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords And The Reshaping Of The Middle East” in Hebrew. This was the first comprehensive account of how the historic peace deals came about.

Ravid has a BA in the history of the Middle East from the Tel Aviv University and served for six years in the Israeli military. Ravid will be based in Washington, DC.