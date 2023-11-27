CNN’s Nick Watt Investigates “AI and the Future of Humanity” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3 AT 8PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/1beMolzcXF8

NEW YORK, NY – (November 27, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an enlightening report from CNN National Correspondent Nick Watt on both the promises and the dangers of artificial intelligence. “AI and the Future of Humanity” will premiere on Sunday, December 3 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

The AI revolution is already underway and changing many aspects of human life, from creating art, to fighting wars, to curing disease. But leading experts warn this powerful technology is advancing at an alarming rate, posing serious risks to humanity itself. Watt takes viewers inside the global race to develop this technology and the attempts to contain it.

“AI is already inside and all over our lives,” said Watt. “You can’t hide. All of us have to face it and figure out how we’ll fit into this inevitable future. I was scared. Now at least I know what’s coming.”

Watt crosses the globe tracking some of the most stunning and innovative uses of AI, from a next generation Hollywood film studio to a research team in Switzerland making history by restoring a paralyzed man’s ability to walk. Watt also speaks with the experts on the cutting edge of these technologies now working to combat AI’s threats to society and democracy, and who are calling for urgent government regulation of the tech.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, December 3. “AI and the Future of Humanity” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, December 4 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

Nick Watt Press Contact

Bridget.Leininger@cnn.com