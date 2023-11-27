CNN heads to Dubai for COP28 for dedicated, multi-platform coverage

CNN will bring full coverage of COP28 across TV and Digital with a range of live programming, reporting and features content, as global leaders and industry representatives gather in Dubai for the critical climate summit.

In the run up to the summit, CNN will broadcast a series of TV packages titled Road to COP, spotlighting some of the key topics on the agenda this year and analyzing what is at stake.

Then, as COP itself kicks off on 30 November Becky Anderson will anchor CNN International’s flagship Middle East program Connect the World with Becky Anderson, live from the Dubai Expo site.

Anderson will be joined on the ground by David McKenzie and Eleni Giokos, providing regular updates throughout and bringing their own experience of reporting on the climate crisis around the world.

Christopher Lamb, CNN’s Vatican correspondent, will also join the team this year to cover the historic visit of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to attend a COP meeting.

CNN Digital will bring daily stories on the latest developments and feature in-depth content on the key issues on a dedicated page at cnn.com/world/cop28.

This year, CNN’s multi-platform coverage is also complemented by several events and activations on the ground at COP.

The team behind As Equals – CNN’s cross-platform series dedicated to reporting on gender inequality – is collaborating with CNN Photos to host a photo exhibition and panel discussion on 4 December. Moderated by Eliza Anayngwe, Editor of As Equals, the panel will explore how the climate crisis is affecting women and girls in the global south.

On 30 November, Eleni Giokos will also moderate a discussion at Goals House ahead of a screening of highlights from Blue Carbon, a documentary co-produced by CNN Films about the coastal ecosystems that are crucial to the fight against climate change.

Lastly, CNN’s Call to Earth Day, the network’s annual day of action to raise awareness of environmental issues, will take place on 28 November and serve as a perfect segue into CNN’s COP coverage.