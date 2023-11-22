B.Grimm joins forces with CNN for a global campaign that shines a spotlight on tiger habitat and conservation

B.Grimm, a multi business corporation based in Thailand, is extending its partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) on an advertising and sponsorship campaign centered on conservation efforts for tiger populations and habitats.

As part of this campaign, the multiplatform strand Mission Tiger returned with B.Grimm as its exclusive sponsor. Recently being hailed as the National Winner for the Best Infotainment Programme at the Asian Creative Academy Awards 2023, the award-winning show tells the story of the tiger through their ecosystem and explores how building a strong ecosystem allows tiger population to thrive. Hosted by CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Will Ripley, the new episode is airing on CNN International in November 2023 to explore how people committed to the cause of tiger conservation are reversing the threats tigers face, bringing benefits to wildlife and communities alike.

“Environmental sustainability remains a key focus for CNN, and we are delighted to collaborate with reputed brand partners like B.Grimm who are deeply committed to bringing awareness around the protection and conservation of this majestic species” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “We are confident that this award-winning show powered by CNN’s immersive storytelling will resonate with audiences by showcasing the importance of advocating the need to protect wild tigers.”

Dr. Harald Link, President of B.Grimm, emphasizes that doing business with compassion promotes the harmonious coexistence of businesses with nature and communities. Over the past decade, B.Grimm has actively supported tiger conservation initiatives through collaborative efforts involving both the public and private sectors. Their partnership with CNN, a globally renowned news channel, is seen as a crucial avenue for disseminating content produced by CNN’s exceptional news team, leveraging their extensive reach. This collaboration is intended to highlight the pivotal role of tigers in the ecosystem and serves as the cornerstone of B.Grimm’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation in the years ahead.

With a history spanning more than 145 years, B.Grimm has conducted business operations in Thailand guided by a philosophy of conducting business generously to promote a harmonious coexistence with nature. The company places a strong emphasis on creating advantages for both people and society, with a special focus on environmental conservation and wildlife preservation. Dr. Harald Link expressed his conviction that the alliance with CNN News Agency will play a pivotal role in raising awareness and inspiring individuals to actively participate in tiger conservation and the protection of their habitats, especially the forests that house these magnificent creatures.

Mission Tiger microsite: bit.ly/3R1qrGt

– Ends-

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About B.Grimm

Established in 1878, B.Grimm has thrived in Thailand for 145 years, spanning six reigns from King Rama V to the current King Rama X, making significant contributions to the country’s pharmaceutical, infrastructure, and energy development.

The company embarked on its pharmaceutical journey by founding Siam Dispensary, offering modern medicines to the Siamese people and eventually to the Royal Court. In 1888, B.Grimm undertook a remarkable infrastructure project, constructing the Rangsit Canal, a 1,500-kilometer-long irrigation system that was the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia at the time. Today, in collaboration with Siemens, B.Grimm played a pivotal role in the development of Bangkok’s inaugural BTS skytrain, the Bangkok subway system, and the 28-kilometer Airport Rail Link.

In the energy sector, B.Grimm Power, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2017, stands as one of the country’s largest private energy producers. The company designs, constructs, and operates power plants not only in Thailand but also in various Asian countries, providing clean, dependable, and affordable electricity to millions of people.

B.Grimm remains firmly committed to its core belief of “Doing business with compassion in harmony with nature.” The company actively supports and sponsors a diverse range of educational programs, promotes classical music and equestrian sports, and contributes to combatting climate change by planting trees. Additionally, B.Grimm is dedicated to “Save the Tigers” from extinction, working towards restoring balance in the jungles. In pursuit of its long-term goal, the company is actively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.