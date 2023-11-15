“Blindsided” Michael Oher Documentary from CNN FlashDocs Comes to Max on Thursday, November 16

The Special Examines Oher’s Allegations Against Conservators Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy

NEW YORK, NY – (November 13, 2023) – Many are familiar with former NFL lineman Michael Oher’s story as told in the acclaimed book and blockbuster film The Blind Side, in which the wealthy family of Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, brought Oher into their home and helped forge his path to the NFL. Now, Oher alleges that he was led to believe he was adopted, but in actuality, the Tuohys filed a conservatorship and made millions from a false narrative. Produced by the CNN FlashDocs unit, Blindsided, available to stream this Thursday, November 16 on Max, exposes the truth behind the Hollywood spin on Oher’s story.

When it premiered in 2009, The Blind Side earned more than $300 million at the box office, earned actress Sandra Bullock an Oscar, and became the number one opening weekend for a sports film in history. CNN FlashDocs’ Blindsided explores the story behind the film, and features first-person accounts from people close to Oher, including his foster brothers, former caregivers, high school classmates and teammates from Ole Miss and the NFL. Quinton Aaron, the actor who played Oher in The Blind Side, also gives his perspective on his portrayal in the film 14 years after its record-breaking premiere.

Blindsided examines the claims the Tuohy family have made about adopting Oher for over a decade, casting scrutiny on the conservatorship they put in place which has now been terminated by a judge. Oher’s litigation with the Tuohys continues, with the latter filing a sworn document on November 8 that they paid Oher more than $138,000 in profits from the film. Oher is expected to file any counterclaims by the end of November.

For CNN FlashDocs, Eric Johnson serves as an Executive Producer and Emily Taguchi serves as Supervising Producer. The unit is led by Katie Hinman, Vice President of Program Development for CNN Worldwide.

