Julia Benbrook joins CNN Newsource as a Correspondent

CNN announced today that Julia Benbrook joins CNN Newsource as a correspondent based in Washington, DC, where she will report for CNN’s more than 1,000 news partners worldwide.

Benbrook joined CNN from Spectrum News, where she served as an on-air correspondent for their Washington, DC bureau, covering campaigns, the White House and Congress with an emphasis on the Kentucky delegation.

Benbrook covered breaking news in Washington for stations across the country including the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, multiple rounds of votes for House speaker and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health scares. Benbrook also produced an eight-part series on power in Congress highlighting how specific committee assignments and leadership roles impact work on Capitol Hill. Her one-on-one interview with McConnell, in which he discussed the House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, influenced the national news cycle for several days.

Previously, Benbrook was a reporter for the CBS affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma breaking down how national stories impacted the local audience. She was named a NextGen Under 30 award winner for the state and nominated for a Heartland Emmy in the interview/discussion category during her time working in Oklahoma.

Benbrook has a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism where she specialized in politics, policy, and foreign affairs reporting. While at Medill, she worked out of the school’s DC bureau and her reporting was published by USA Today, Inside Climate News, The Hill and aired by multiple TV stations.

Benbrook was awarded the Deborah Orin Scholarship in 2021, presented by the White House Correspondents’ Association.