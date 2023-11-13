Elizabeth Wagmeister Joins CNN Worldwide as a Correspondent Covering Entertainment

CNN today announced Emmy-nominated journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister has joined the network as a correspondent covering entertainment based in Los Angeles.

Wagmeister most recently served as the chief correspondent at Variety, balancing roles as a broadcaster, writer and reporter. During her tenure there, Wagmeister wrote cover stories on the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kelly Ripa, Olivia Wilde and The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood. She also led Variety’s coverage of the Harvey Weinstein trial and the Britney Spears conservatorship case.

Prior to Variety, Wagmeister was the Senior Entertainment Editor at HollywoodLife.com where she oversaw the site’s TV and film vertical. From 2016-2019, she was co-host of the daily nationally syndicated entertainment news show “Page Six TV.” Early in her career, she worked at TV Guide Magazine as the assistant to the editor-in-chief and was promoted to writer and then reporter. Wagmeister began her broadcast career with frequent guest spots across national and local news, serving as an entertainment expert.

This year, Wagmeister won two Webby awards for hosting Variety’s Power of Women livestream event. She has won numerous National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards awards and L.A Press Club awards. She was also recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2019.

Wagmeister is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara with dual degrees in communication and multimedia writing.