CNN International Announces Christopher Lamb as New Vatican Correspondent

CNN today announced the appointment of Christopher Lamb as the network’s new Vatican correspondent, based between Rome and London.

Lamb has specialized in coverage of the Vatican for the better part of the last decade and is considered one of the foremost experts in this field in the English-speaking world.

He has travelled regularly with Pope Francis and has been an accredited member of the Vatican press corps since 2015.

Deborah Rayner, SVP, International Newsgathering at CNN, said: “The story of the Vatican spans so many complex societal issues and is a pivotal part of life for the more than 1.3 billion Catholics around the world. Christopher has deep experience and expertise covering that story, and we’re excited to bring that to CNN.”

“I’m delighted to join such a respected, world-leading news media organization,” added Lamb. “I look forward to covering the Vatican and its impact on the world at a pivotal moment for the church, and to telling this story to CNN’s diverse and global audiences. I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to joining CNN, Lamb was the Rome Correspondent for The Tablet, an international Catholic publication, and a regular contributor to the BBC and other major media outlets.

In 2020, he published an award-winning book titled ‘The Outsider,’ which offered an up-close look at the Pope’s attempts to reform the church and the opposition he has encountered. He also served as a consultant and contributor to a two-part documentary, “Inside the Vatican”, broadcast on the BBC and PBS, which lifted a lid on the inner workings of the Vatican and included interviews with some of the Pope’s closest collaborators.

Lamb studied theology at the University of Durham, and began his career in journalism in London, first at The Mail on Sunday and then The Daily Telegraph, before moving to Rome.

He starts with CNN International in early December.