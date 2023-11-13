CNN Announces Hanako Montgomery as New Tokyo-Based Correspondent

CNN today announced the appointment of award-winning journalist Hanako Montgomery as an international correspondent based in the network’s Tokyo bureau.

Montgomery will report on key stories from Japan and the region across CNN’s television and digital platforms.

Ellana Lee, CNN International SVP & Managing Editor Asia Pacific, and Global Head of Features Content, said: “Japan is such an important and pivotal player in this dynamic and fast-evolving region. Hanako brings a wealth of experience, award-winning credentials, and enormous versatility to this crucial role. We’re delighted to welcome her to CNN.”

Montgomery added: I am truly thrilled to join CNN and its top-class team of journalists and media professionals. I will be reporting from Tokyo, home to so many fascinating stories and a focal point in the fast-moving politics of Asia.

Prior to joining CNN, Montgomery was East Asia Reporter for VICE News, based in Tokyo. In this role she wrote and produced weekly articles, created vertical videos and delivered features content across VICE’s platforms on politics, society and breaking news in the region. She also hosted a series of long-form documentaries focused on Japanese politics and society.

Born in London and raised in New York, Montgomery graduated from Binghamton University in New York with a BA in Asian & American Studies and is fluent in Japanese.

During her time working in the United States, Montgomery reported and conducted interviews on-air for NHK’s World Premium Service, TV Japan, which broadcasts weekly from the New York City. She also anchored and co-produced a pilot broadcast series on popular New York food trends, for Japanese viewers.

She starts with CNN immediately.