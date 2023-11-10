Dana Bash Reports on “Antisemitism in America” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12 AT 9PM ET/PT

Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbVZPBj7MMY

NEW YORK, NY – (November 9, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an in-depth examination from CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash of the rise of antisemitism in the United States, following the October 7 attack on Israel. “Antisemitism in America” will premiere on Sunday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT.

Antisemitism was already on an alarming rise even before October 7 with near 60% of religious hate crimes perpetrated against the Jewish community, despite it making up just 2.4% of the American population according to the FBI. Bash investigates not just what the attacks against Jews are but why they are so pervasive right now. Antisemitism and its conspiracies and tropes run deep in society and has for millennia, but in modern times it has largely festered beneath the surface. In America, that changed in the last ten years with extremists from the hard right feeling emboldened by the political climate. But antisemitism has also been brewing on the hard left, masquerading as political free speech, especially at America’s elite universities.

The episode features the emotional testimony of Jewish college students experiencing fear, and even an assault, following the attack on Israel by Hamas last month, as well as interviews with U.S. Ambassador to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt, President and CEO of Hillel International Adam Lehman, and Dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law Erwin Chermerinsky and more.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, November 12. “Antisemitism in America” will be available on demand beginning Monday, November 13 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

