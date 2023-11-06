CNN TO BROADCAST AMERICA’S CHOICE 2023 ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL COVERAGE

JAKE TAPPER AND ERIN BURNETT WILL LEAD ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL COVERAGE

DANA BASH, WOLF BLITZER, LAURA COATES, KAITLAN COLLINS, AUDIE CORNISH, KASIE HUNT, JOHN KING, ABBY PHILLIP AND CNN’S TEAM OF SEASONED CORRESPONDENTS, COMMENTATORS AND ANALYSTS TO JOIN LIVE

AMERICA’S CHOICE 2023 WILL ALSO AIR ON CNN MAX

WASHINGTON, DC – (November 6, 2023) – On November 7, CNN will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage and real-time results of key gubernatorial elections, state legislature elections and select ballot measures, all of which are important precursors heading into the 2024 presidential election. The network’s seasoned team of anchors, correspondents, analysts and commentators will provide special coverage from the nation’s capital and New York City, with reporters stationed across the country for on-the-ground updates, as well as from on the ground in the Middle East as the conflict in the region continues to unfold.

CNN Anchors Wolf Blitzer and Kaitlan Collins will kick off America’s Choice 2023 live from Washington, beginning at 4pmET on Tuesday, November 7.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will lead coverage beginning live at 6pmET, in Washington, DC and New York City. CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will lead analysis with CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins, CNN Anchor Abby Phillip, CNN Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt, and CNN Anchor and Correspondent Audie Cornish on the Kentucky and Mississippi gubernatorial races, the Virginia legislature elections and Ohio Issue 1, among other elections across the country.

Additionally, CNN Anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute election analysis and reporting on key races from the CNN Magic Wall and CNN Political Director David Chalian will provide analysis on exit polls as well as how these races impact the political outlook of the 2024 race one year out.

CNN Commentators David Axelrod, Van Jones, Kate Bedingfield, Alyssa Farah Griffin, David Urban and others will join throughout the evening to provide insight and analysis as the races unfold, and CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten will provide context around election data throughout the night.

CNN Senior White House Correspondent MJ Lee will provide live updates from the White House and CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju will report live from Capitol Hill. CNN has also deployed a team of correspondents and reporters across the country, where they will be reporting live from cities in key states. Reporters in the field will include Congressional Correspondent Jessica Dean, Correspondent Dianne Gallagher, Correspondent Kristen Holmes, National Correspondent Kyung Lah, Correspondent Eva McKend, and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny.

CNN anchors Laura Coates and Abby Phillip will lead continuing coverage from 11pm to 1amET.

On digital platforms, America’s Choice 2023 special coverage will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, via CNN.com and CNN Connected TV and mobile apps on Tuesday, November 7 from 4pm – 1amET. Coverage will also be available via CNN Max to Max subscribers. The live stream will add to CNN Digital’s unique election experience as CNN reporters and analysts cover 2023 results in Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and beyond – and explain to audiences what they mean for the country heading into the pivotal 2024 presidential election year. Live coverage will also be featured on CNN’s homepages and live blog, alongside CNN’s Election Center, the deep and data-rich home for interactive and real-time results for the races in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, and Houston. Additionally, exit polls conducted in Ohio, where both abortion rights and the legalization of marijuana are on the ballot, and a dynamic tracker updating voters on the battle for control of the Virginia state legislature will be featured across platforms.

