KARA SWISHER JOINS CNN AS ON-AIR CONTRIBUTOR

WILL APPEAR AS REGULAR PANELIST ON THE CHRIS WALLACE SHOW SATURDAYS AT 10AM ET

WASHINGTON, DC – (November, 2, 2023) Kara Swisher has joined CNN as an on-air contributor, the network announced today. One of the nation’s top tech and media reporters, Swisher is host of the podcast On with Kara Swisher, co-host of the Pivot podcast, and editor-at-large at New York Magazine.

Swisher will be a regular panelist on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show debuting this Saturday, November 4 at 10am ET on CNN and CNN Max and will appear on the network in breaking news coverage of stories related to tech, culture, and media. She will make her first CNN appearance on this program on its debut day.

Swisher has been reporting on the tech industry since the early 1990s and established herself early on as the oracle of the tech world with unrivaled access to the industry’s most significant leaders. Swisher was previously a contributing New York Times opinion writer and host of the podcast, Sway. She co-founded the technology website Recode and, before that, co-produced and co-hosted The Wall Street Journal’s “D: All Things Digital” conference series (now called the Code Conference) with Walt Mossberg starting in 2003. She and Mossberg were also the co-executive editors of a tech and media website, AllThingsD.com, founded in 2007. For many years, Swisher wrote the column “BoomTown,” which appeared on the front page of the Marketplace section and online at WSJ.com. Previously, Swisher covered breaking news about the web’s major players and internet policy issues, and she also wrote feature articles on technology for The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in her career, she worked as a reporter at the Washington Post and as an editor at the City Paper of Washington, D.C.

Swisher received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and her graduate degree at Columbia University’s School of Journalism. Swisher is also the author of aol.com: How Steve Case Beat Bill Gates, Nailed the Netheads, and Made Millions in the War for the the Web, published by Times Business Books in 1998. The sequel, There Must Be a Pony in Here Somewhere: The AOL Time Warner Debacle and the Quest for a Digital Future, was published in 2003 by Crown Business. Swisher’s memoir of her three decades covering the birth of the Internet, titled Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, is being published by Simon & Schuster in February.

Swisher will be based in Washington, D.C.