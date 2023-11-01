Top Ten CNN Heroes to Be Honored At the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute Hosted by Anderson Cooper

Global Broadcast Will Air Live Sunday, December 10 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (November 1, 2023) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Sunday, December 10 at 8pm ET. This Year’s Top Ten CNN Heroes were revealed today by Anderson Cooper on CNN This Morning and will be honored during the live show hosted by Cooper from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Beginning today, viewers can support the CNN Hero who inspires them the most by voting for the CNN Hero of the Year. Supporters can vote daily at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Tuesday, December 5 at 11:59pm PT. All 10 daily votes can be cast for one hero or divided among favorites and viewers can double their votes by sharing on social media.

The 2023 Top 10 CNN Heroes are:

Yasmine Arrington, ScholarCHIPS – Washington DC

Growing up, Arrington’s father was in and out of prison. Today, her nonprofit provides funding and a network of support to make college more accessible to students with incarcerated parents.

Osei Boateng, OBK Hope Foundation – Somerset, NJ and Ghana

Boateng lost his aunt and grandmother to preventable diseases in his native Ghana. Now, having converted a van into a mobile doctor’s office, he delivers essential health care to remote communities where hospitals are often hours away.

Stacey Buckner, Off-Road Outreach – Fayetteville, North Carolina

After suffering a stroke, Buckner found her purpose by helping homeless veterans around her hometown. Driving a Jeep loaded with a shower, laundry, and kitchen, she is serving the men and women who sacrificed so much for their country.

Mike Goldberg, I.CARE – Islamorada, Florida

After seeing the extensive loss of coral reefs during his 20 years living in the Florida Keys, Goldberg co-founded an organization to build them back. He recruits and educates recreational divers to help transplant nursery-grown coral.

Tescha Hawley, Day Eagle Hope Project – Fort Belknap Reservation, Montana

Hawley was a single mom fighting cancer when she had to make regular 400-mile roundtrip journeys from her reservation to the hospital for treatment. Today, she is a lifeline, helping her Native American community access medical care and organic food.

Alvin Irby, Barbershop Books – New York, New York

This former first grade teacher is helping young Black boys strengthen their literacy while waiting for their haircuts. Irby has built little libraries in barbershops across the country, encouraging kids to read for fun and engage with barbers about stories.

Adam Pearce, Love Your Brain – Norwich, Vermont

After his brother suffered a traumatic brain injury that ended his Olympic snowboarding dreams, Pearce witnessed the transformative power of yoga and meditation in his recovery. Today, he’s built a community that brings hope and healing to others with a TBI and their caregivers.

Estefanía Rebellón, Yes We Can World Foundation – Burbank, California and Mexico

After a volunteer trip to Tijuana where the conditions shocked her, Rebellón and her boyfriend transformed a bus into a mobile classroom to offer crucial education to migrant kids ages 3 to 15 living in limbo at the US-Mexico border.

Mama Shu, Avalon Village – Highland Park, Michigan

Mourning the hit-and-run death of her 2-year-old son, she turned her pain into power by transforming her blighted Detroit neighborhood. Her eco-village offers education for kids, business opportunities for women, and beauty the entire community can enjoy.

Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet – San Diego, California

Dr. Stewart helps people experiencing homelessness care for their beloved pets, offering judgement-free veterinary treatment on the streets to animals in need.

Each Top 10 CNN Hero will be awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000 to continue their life-changing work.

For the second year, CNN Heroes is collaborating with the Elevate Prize Foundation, a global nonprofit committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers, creating a fanbase for good, and inspiring action on an international scale. The CNN Hero of the Year will be named an Elevate Prize winner and be awarded a significant unrestricted grant and supportive services. Additionally, all the honorees will receive a generous grant, organizational capacity-building, and ongoing resources to bring visibility to their work and maximize their impact. The Top 10 CNN Heroes will also participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami, Florida.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees and learn more about their stories. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform that empowers people and charities to give and receive help. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max on Sunday, December 10. The show will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available beginning Monday, December 11.

CNNHeroes.com | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com