CNN SEES STRONG OCTOBER: DELIVERS THE MOST GROWTH IN CABLE NEWS

AUDIENCE LEVELS UP DOUBLE DIGITS YEAR OVER YEAR; BEST TOTAL DAY DELIVERY SINCE APRIL 2022

NEW PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING UP +65% IN DEMO OVER PRIOR 4 WEEKS

CNN BEATS MSNBC IN DAYSIDE, PRIMETIME AND WEEKEND PROGRAMMING

#1 IN DIGITAL NEWS EVERY MONTH OF 2023

YOUNGEST CABLE NEWS NETWORK

October 31, 2023 – CNN delivered a strong October, growing the most month-over-month in cable news among both P25-54 (+47% vs. +31% FXNC & +18% MSNBC) and P2+ (+31% vs. +26% FXNC & +13% MSNBC), continuing to see high audience engagement on digital platforms with CNN ranking #1 in both the latest domestic and global unique user metrics, and with the launch of the brand new streaming feed in CNN Max.

The CNN US network reached the most viewers in cable news in October (53.2 million P2+), outpacing both Fox News (52.6 million) and MSNBC (38.8 million). Based on ratings, CNN was up double digits vs. year-ago in October ’23 across most dayparts and programs, with Total Day up +17% among P25-54 and +12% among P2+. This is CNN’s best Total Day delivery among P2+ since March 2022 and among P25-54 since April 2022 (tied with November 2022). In primetime programming Monday-Sunday, CNN is up +19% among P25-54 and +11% among P2+ for the month. Fox News is the only cable news network to post declines vs. a year-ago in Total Day and M-F/M-Su Prime.

In October, CNN also outpaced MSNBC across dayparts, ranking #2 in cable news in the coveted P25-54 advertising demo in Total Day, primetime and daytime programming. In Total Day, CNN was up +26% ahead of MSNBC (125k vs. 99k), which is CNN’s biggest competitive advantage since Jan of this year around coverage of the Speaker House Vote. In primetime (Mon – Sun) CNN was up +24% ahead of MSNBC (168k vs. 135k), which is the first time CNN has paced ahead of MSNBC since February. And in dayside programming, CNN was +37% ahead of MSNBC (147k vs. 107k), beating MSNBC for the 116th straight month.

With the debut of brand-new primetime programming in October, NewsNight with Abby Phillip (M-F 10p-11p) is up vs. the prior-to-launch 4 weeks* among both P25-54 (+73%: 199k vs. 115k) and P2+ (+37%: 762k vs. 555k); it ranks #2 in cable news among P25-54, +34% ahead of MSNBC (148k). Similarly, Laura Coates Live (M-F 11p-12a) is up vs. the prior-to-launch 4 weeks* among both P25-54 (+54%: 154k vs. 100k) and P2+ (+30%: 588k vs. 451k); it also ranks #2 in cable news among P25-54, +18% ahead of MSNBC (130k).

CNN continues to be a top destination for cable viewers, ranking in the top five of all of cable among both P25-54 and P2+ in October, which is the fifth consecutive month for that ranking in P2+. CNN also ranks as a top 10 cable network in M-F and M-Su Prime among P2+.

CNN Originals programming also continued to perform well this month. The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sun 10p-11p) ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54, ahead of MSNBC by +233% and FXNC by +21%; it ranks #2 among P2+, +36% ahead of MSNBC.

In October, CNN remained the cable news network with the youngest audience with a Total Day median age of 67 years, -3 years younger than MSNBC (70) and -2 years younger than Fox News (69).

Across CNN’s Digital platforms, according to Comscore, CNN reached 121 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in September retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than 7 years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 NBC News is 30 million unique users for September. Globally, CNN Digital also was the #1 digital news outlet in August with 165 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 22 million (143 million). September domestic data and August global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. October 2023 (excludes Sun 3a-6a for 10/29 due to data availability). NewsNight and Laura Coates Live (LTD: 10/09-10/27/23 vs. Prior 4: 9/11-10/06/23). Reach: 75% unification, 1-minute qualifier. Based on most current Live+7, incl. OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, September 2023, U.S. Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, Custom-Defined List, August 2023, Global. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

