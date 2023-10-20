Sara Sidner Reports from Israel in New Episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

“INSIDE HAMAS” PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 10PM ET

Promo: https://youtu.be/adxqS5VOjlU

NEW YORK, NY – (October 20, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a comprehensive overview of the extremist group Hamas from CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner. “Inside Hamas” will premiere on Sunday, October 22 at 10pm ET.

Sidner explores the origins and philosophy of Hamas, including their current military capabilities and how the organization just inflicted the deadliest attack in Israel’s 75-year history, overwhelming the most powerful and advanced military in the Middle East.

Featuring archival CNN reporting in the region and interviews with CNN experts including Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley, and International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, Sidner unravels the complicated history of Hamas and the catalysts that led to the terrorist attack on Israel.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

