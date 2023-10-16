Paula Reid named Chief Legal Affairs Correspondent for CNN Worldwide

CNN today announced that Paula Reid has been named Chief Legal Affairs Correspondent for the network, based in Washington, DC.



Reid has been at the forefront of CNN’s coverage of the ongoing federal and state investigations into former President Trump, the 2020 election and the events of January 6, 2021 as well as other high profile cases including the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden and Special Counsel’s probe into President Biden’s handling of classified documents during his time as vice president. Notably, Reid was part of the team that broke the news that Trump had been captured on audio tape discussing a classified document he kept after leaving the White House.



Reid joined CNN in 2021 as Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent. She graduated from the College of William & Mary in 2005, where she double majored in psychology and English. She earned her JD from Villanova University School Law and went on to pass Bar Exams for both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.