Camila DeChalus joins CNN Worldwide as a White House reporter

Camila DeChalus joins CNN Worldwide as a White House reporter based in Washington, DC.

DeChalus previously was a congressional reporter for The Washington Post where she covered key players on Capitol Hill and the most pressing issues facing the country. While there, she covered the 2022 midterm elections and the Republican takeover of the House, the Supreme Court’s handling of student loan debt, and the fallout from former president Donald Trump’s indictments in New York and Georgia. Prior to that, DeChalus worked at Business Insider, reporting on Congress, political campaigns, and legal affairs.

Camila is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and a board member of the National Association of Black Journalists political task force.