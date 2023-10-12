CNN coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

CNN continues to cover the unprecedented crisis unfolding in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend, with correspondents in key positions across the region.

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson are reporting live from cities along the Israel-Gaza border, as well as from the sites of some of the worst Hamas massacres, capturing their sheer scale and brutality first-hand. They are joined in Israel by Erin Burnett, Jeremy Diamond and Rafael Romo, and a team from CNN Digital.

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Matthew Chance are live from Tel Aviv with the latest developments, along with Anchor & Managing Editor, CNN Abu Dhabi, Becky Anderson, who is setting this week’s events into context for the wider region.

CNN Producer Ibrahim Dahman is in Gaza providing vital insights and updates from on the ground as food, fuel, and electricity run scarce amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes.

CNN Senior International Correspondent Ben Wedeman is following the story from across the border in Beirut, Lebanon.

In addition, CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, CNN Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley, and CNN Reporter Nada Bashir are in London providing hourly updates as new details continue to emerge.

On Digital, CNN was the first news organization to launch a daily, 10-minute podcast, Tug of War: Attack on Israel, taking listeners on the ground with CNN reporters to unpack the escalating conflict and what it means for the rest of the world. CNN is also leveraging our global newsgathering, robust social discovery verification process, talent and video capabilities to deliver updates on key moments across vertical video platforms, including TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to serve as a reliable resource and trusted voice for the younger audiences on these platforms.

