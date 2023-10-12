Anderson Cooper Reports From Israel In “Terror In The Desert” For The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (October 13, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an in depth look at the devastating attack on The Nova Festival near the Gaza-Israel border from CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper. “Terror in the Desert” will premiere on Sunday, October 15 at 8pm ET/PT.

The outdoor music festival was supposed to be an all-night dance party, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. The rockets began around 6:30 a.m. as Gaza militants fired at the hundreds of attendees. The Nova Festival was one of multiple locations hit last Saturday morning by the most sustained and coordinated assault inside Israel ever carried out by Hamas militants. At least 260 bodies would later be found at the festival site, and some attendees were taken hostage, seen in social media videos being seized by their armed captors.

Featuring interviews with survivors and eyewitnesses of the attack and family members of kidnapped victims, Cooper breaks down everything we know so far about the deadly assault and how this surprise attack escalated into war.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, October 15. “Terror in the Desert”will be available on demand beginning Monday, October 16 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

