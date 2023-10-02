The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Investigates “Seeing Red: Running with the Bulls” Featuring Reporting from CNN’s David Culver

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (October 2, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a nail-biting account from CNN Senior National Correspondent David Culver, reporting from the streets of Pamplona, Spain during the world renowned and controversial running of the bulls. “Seeing Red: Running with the Bulls” premieres on Sunday, October 8 at 8pm ET/PT.

Culver follows a group of runners in the weeks and days leading up to the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, a tradition that has been held since 1591. Since record keeping began in 1910, 16 people have died participating with the most recent death occurring just last week in Valencia. Culver embeds with the group as they prepare for the perilous event, guided by experienced runners who have entered hundreds of bull runs and even been gored. As the day of the run approaches, Culver decides to suit up in the traditional white garb and red scarf and try it out himself – well aware of the dangers, but hoping to understand the thrill some find.

“I was well aware of the dangers – and what some might consider to be the insanity – of running with the bulls,” said Culver. “But having met folks so deeply passionate about and protective of this controversial tradition, I wanted to join for one of the 8 bull runs, if only to try to better understand the thrill they speak of.” Culver added “Turns out, one run was enough for me!”

Culver also investigates the highly divisive activity of bullfighting, the ritual killing of the bulls following the morning’s run. Bullfighting is condemned by animal rights groups and banned in many countries, but the tradition persists throughout Spain with many there considering it an integral part of their heritage and culture.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, October 8. “Seeing Red: Running with the Bulls” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, October 9 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

