CNN Business releases 2023 “Risk Takers” list

This year’s list spotlights leaders making bold bets to innovate in their sectors.

NEW YORK- October 2, 2023- CNN Business today releases its sixth annual “Risk Takers” list, which ranks the 11 boldest minds in business who are pushing boundaries and taking big leaps to innovate within their industries.



This year’s list features executives and leading voices from a variety of sectors who are making strategic bets that have had an impact, including creating a safe space online for minorities, improving the workplace environment, and producing accessible, inclusive fashion. Others on the list show the potential for disruption, including revolutionizing virtual reality technology, defining the next generation of artificial intelligence, investing in rural communities and reimagining a legacy brand’s future and place in our culture.



Hosted by CNN Business Writer Clare Duffy, the 2023 Risk Takers list will appear in exclusive video interviews and articles rolling out between today and the end of the year.



The 2023 Risk Takers are:



Sergio Ermotti, CEO, UBS

Lina Khan, Chairperson, Federal Trade Commission

Liu Young-Way, Chair and CEO, Foxconn

Alphonzo Terrell, Co-Founder and CEO, Spill

Theresa Klenk, Activist

Sima Sistani, CEO, WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers)

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

Telfar Clemens, Founder, Telfar

Beth Ford, CEO, Land O’ Lakes

Rebecca Pearce, EVP and Chief People Officer, Autodesk



CNN Business’ 2023 Risk Takers is supported by Lenovo and Intel.

“This year’s Risk Takers exemplify the exceptional power of the innovative spirit,” said Lenovo in a statement. “We are proud to support this initiative and celebrate these visionaries who serve as a benchmark for excellence and leadership in their respective industries.”

