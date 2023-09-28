CNN Worldwide Sets a Network Record, Winning 11 Total News and Documentary Emmy® Awards – Night Two

CNN FILMS WINS DOCUMENTARY EMMY® FOR JULIA

NEW YORK – (September 28, 2023) – CNN Worldwide celebrates a network-record of 11 Emmy® Awards on Night Two of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The winners were announced this evening by The National Academy of Television Arts & Science in New York City.

Directed by Oscar® nominated filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the acclaimed CNN Film, Julia, took home the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Music Composition. The biopic which celebrates the lasting legacy of chef, television star, and author Julia Child features an original score from Rachel Portman.

Julia is produced by Holly Siegel and Imagine Documentaries’ Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. The film is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Michael Rosenberg; Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films; Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films; Alex Prud’homme; and Bob Spitz. JULIA is produced with the full cooperation of Julia Child’s friends, family, and The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. The film was exhibited in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics and was shortlist for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards®.

The 2023 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® wins include:

Outstanding Music Composition

Julia (CNN Films)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde with Shimon Prokupecz

Outstanding Live News Special

CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form

Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help

Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Selina Wang

Outstanding Direction: News

CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

CNN Digital, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained (As Equals)

