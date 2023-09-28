CNN expands long-standing support for the Rory Peck Trust with sponsorship of first aid workshops

This year, CNN is expanding upon its long-standing support for the Rory Peck Trust by sponsoring first aid kits for freelance journalists participating in a series of specialist safety training workshops entitled ‘Surviving as a Freelancer’, set up by the Trust.

The Rory Peck Trust provides practical and financial support to freelance journalists and their families worldwide, assisting them in times of crisis and helping them work more safely and professionally in the field. A non-profit, non-partisan organisation, the Trust is based in London and relies on charitable donations and sponsorship to carry out its work.

CNN has supported the Trust since it was established in 1996.

The kits CNN is sponsoring this year will consist of all the first aid supplies needed when operating in a hostile environment.

The first workshop will take place on Friday 29th September at the Frontline Club in London.