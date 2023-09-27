CNN Worldwide Wins Network Record 10 News and Documentary Emmy® Awards Leading Night One
|NEW YORK – (September 27, 2023) – CNN Worldwide celebrates a network record 10 Emmy® Awards in the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The winners were announced this evening by The National Academy of Television Arts & Science in New York City.
CNN’s diverse recognitions include the network’s dynamic news coverage from Ukraine to Uvalde, CNN International, and CNN Digital.
Wolf Blitzer, CNN anchor, journalist and best-selling author received the Lifetime Achievement Honor for his legendary, 30-year career in news. The award was presented by Sam Feist, CNN Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President.
The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET at the Palladium Times Square Theater with documentary programming.
The 2023 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® wins include:
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
• CNN Worldwide, Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
• CNN, Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
• Anderson Cooper 360, Investigating Uvalde with Shimon Prokupecz
Outstanding Live News Special
• CNN, Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding Live Interview—Long Form
• Amanpour, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
• Anderson Cooper 360, 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help
Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form
• Anderson Cooper 360, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper interviews Angel Garza
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
• Selina Wang
Outstanding Direction: News
• CNN, Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
• CNN Digital, The dangers of mercury in skin whitening products explained (As Equals)
