CNN Max Launches in an Open Beta in the US Today Offering 24/7 Live News Streaming Feed On Max

CNN Max Features a Full-Seven-Day Schedule from the Most Trusted Name in News, Included with All Max Packages – Max with Ads, Max Ad-Free and Ultimate Max Ad-Free

September 27, 2023 — Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, launched CNN Max today, a 24/7 streaming news offering now available to users alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. Current Max subscribers can now find this collection of content on the top navigation bar under News Beta, or through the CNN Max hub.

CNN Max is part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation and learnings with product features, content offerings and original storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community. This new 24/7 streaming service will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on your preferred screen.

Featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, the new service will include bespoke programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience along with additional familiar programming featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, correspondents, and contributors. Jim Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons.

The schedule for beta launch for Fall 2023 features:

Monday-Friday (ET)

5:00AM-6:00AM Early Start with Kasie Hunt

6:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly

8:00AM-10:00AM CNN Newsroom with Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Acosta

10:00AM-11:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rahel Solomon

11:00AM-12:00PM State of the Race with Kasie Hunt

12:00PM-1:00PM One World with Zain Asher & Bianna Golodryga

1:00PM-2:00PM Amanpour

2:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto

3:00PM-4:00PM Quest Means Business

4:00PM-6:00PM The Lead with Jake Tapper

6:00PM-7:00PM The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

7:00PM-8:00PM Erin Burnett OutFront

8:00PM-9:00PM Anderson Cooper 360

9:00PM-10:00PM The Source with Kaitlan Collins

10:00PM-11:00PM CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00PM-12:00AM Laura Coates Live (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause and Michael Holmes

2:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church and Kim Brunhuber

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Saturday (ET)

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

8:00AM-9:00AM First of All with Victor Blackwell (Launching Fall 2023)

9:00AM-10:00AM Smerconish

10:00AM-11:00AM The Chris Wallace Show (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00AM-12:00PM Christiane Amanpour (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00PM-1:00PM CNN Original Programming

1:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

3:00PM-4:00PM CNN Original Programming

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

4:00AM-6:00AM CNN Newsroom with Kim Brunhuber

Sunday (ET)

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-9:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

9:00AM-10:00AM State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

10:00AM-11:00AM Fareed Zakaria GPS

11:00AM-12:00PM Inside Politics with Manu Raju

12:00PM-2:00PM CNN Original Programming

2:00PM-4:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

2:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Subscribers also have expanded access to CNN Originals, and additional News content within CNN Max. This features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming, including CNN Originals “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” alongside CNN Original Series such as the 13-time Emmy® Award-winning “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Seasons 1-12) and the two-time Emmy® Award winning “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Seasons 1-2), and the CNN Films’ and Max Original “NAVALNY,” which was honored with an Oscar® for Documentary Feature Film earlier this year. Additionally, users will be able to find this collection of content on the top navigation bar through a News Beta lens.

About Max

Max® is the enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. Max offers a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, live news and soon live sports. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive kids and family offering, live news in CNN Max, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID. On Oct. 5th, Max will add live sports through the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts



CNN

emily.kuhn@cnn.com



Max

jaclyn.mandelbaum@warnermedia.com

