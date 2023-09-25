CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Returns for Season 4 Exclusively on Max

New Episode Available to Stream Every Friday Beginning September 29

NEW YORK, NY – September 25, 2023 – CNN announced today that Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for its fourth season exclusively on CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to users alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals on Max. A new episode will drop every week beginning Friday, September 29.

Hosted by CNN Anchor Chris Wallace, the in-depth program features the renowned journalist in conversation with newsmakers, innovators, and cultural icons across entertainment, sports, politics, and the arts. Guests for the upcoming season include Academy Award-winning film director, producer, and screenwriter Oliver Stone; Emmy-winning veteran NFL sportscaster Al Michaels; GRAMMY-winning musician Jon Batiste; and financial advisor and author Suze Orman, amongst others to be announced in the weeks ahead.

This fall, Wallace will also host a new Saturday morning addition to CNN’s lineup, The Chris Wallace Show, a fresh, fast-paced, and entertaining look at the news from some of the keenest minds in journalism. Featuring sharp commentary and high-energy discussions, the weekly program will make sense of breaking news, the latest developments in the 2024 presidential race, and set the agenda for what’s next. New episodes will air Saturday mornings at 10am Eastern on CNN.

“It’s been exciting to bring in such a wide range of guests for thought-provoking conversations throughout our first three seasons, and our fourth will be no different,” said Wallace. “I’m also looking forward to bringing The Chris Wallace Show to CNN, featuring some of the most incisive commentators and columnists. As we head into yet another pivotal election cycle, nothing is off-limits as we tackle the most important issues facing the country.”

Wallace has served as an anchor for CNN since joining the network in January 2022. Praised as an “equal opportunity inquisitor” by The Boston Globe and “an aggressive journalist,” “sharp edged” and “solid” by The Washington Post, Wallace has won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, which was awarded to him by the National Press Foundation. He was honored with the 2020 Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism and was named Mediaite’s 2020 Most Influential in News Media for his “clear-eyed reporting, analysis and commentary throughout the year.”

Wallace joined CNN after 18 years with Fox News, where he was the anchor of FOX News Sunday. Throughout his almost two decades at Fox, Wallace participated in coverage of every major political event and secured high-profile interviews with dignitaries and U.S leaders. Wallace is also the New York Times bestselling author of Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice and Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World.

