The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Investigates “Waiting for JFK: Report from the Fringe” Featuring Reporting from CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 8PM ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/E_vCEk2B-qY

NEW YORK, NY – (September 18, 2023) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a chilling year-long investigation from CNN Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan into the devoted followers of a fringe conspiracy theory rooted in QAnon ideology. “Waiting for JFK: Report from the Fringe” premieres on Sunday, September 24 at 8pm ET/PT.

In this episode, O’Sullivan tracks the stories of Americans who have been consumed by a conspiracy theory that John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. are still alive and are descended from Jesus Christ. In reporting the documentary, O’Sullivan went to Dallas where Michael Protzman, then a leader in this conspiracy theory, had convened his followers at the Grassy Knoll waiting for JFK or JFK Jr. to reappear. Protzman had no solid answers for O’Sullivan’s questions. Several months after that interview, Protzman died in a motorcycle accident, a death some of his followers refuse to believe. O’Sullivan was able to cast more light on Protzman and his movement in speaking to his mother about how her son lost himself into the web of conspiracy theories, how it tore their family apart, and whom she really blames for it all.

“Every night, an untold number of Americans sit down for dinner and often hear increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories being repeated by a loved one. Confusion and frustration give way to a sense of helplessness as many watch their moms, dads, brothers, or sisters being sucked further and further down the rabbit hole,” says O’Sullivan. “With so much focus on the conspiracy theories and the conspiracy theorists, we wanted to show the real impact that this is having on American families – the true victims of our post-truth society.”

O’Sullivan goes beyond the spectacle of the bizarre conspiracy theory and speaks with heartbroken family members of those whose loves ones have left home and waited in Dallas for months for the supposed return of the Kennedys. He also speaks with the founder of a nonprofit helping those leaving cults and hate groups, author Diane Benscoter who believes this group is a cult.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Sunday, September 24. “Waiting for JFK: Report from the Fringe” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, September 25 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@warnermedia.com

Sophie.Tran@warnermedia.com

Donie O’Sullivan Press Contact

Garrett.Cowan@warnermedia.com