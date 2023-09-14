CNN Unveils Dark Mode for Mobile App

Today, CNN Digital released support for Dark Mode in its new app version for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

Dark Mode reduces blue light that can negatively impact sleep cycles, patterns and eyes and extends the battery life of devices — overall making the user experience of the CNN mobile app more enjoyable.

To enable Dark Mode, users will need the latest version (v 7.34) of the CNN mobile app. Once this version is installed, the app will automatically adjust its display to match the settings of the device.

This update is part of a larger initiative to bring design enhancements across CNN Digital’s platforms based on user research and feedback.

